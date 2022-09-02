Man to be sentenced for 2019 grandparent killings

Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)
Alexander Kraus enters his arraignment hearing. July 12, 2019. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing his grandparents is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Outagamie County.

Alexander Kraus, 20, is facing sentencing on two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the killings of Letha and Dennis Kraus.

During trial in June 2021, a jury ruled that Kraus had a mental disease at the time of the crime, but found him responsible for the killings.

Kraus had to be found competent for sentencing, which the court approved in June.

In 2019, Kraus, then a Neenah High School student, shot and killed his grandparents at their home on W. Edgewood Dr. in Grand Chute.

In a bedroom of the Kraus home, an officer found a backpack with a red folder inside. The folder contained “Alexander’s typed out plans for killing his grandparents,” according to a criminal complaint. The backpack also contained a book about an executioner.

In an upstairs bedroom, the officer found a shotgun on a bed and two gun cases and ammunition. “There was a large amount of various ammunition on the floor, and several more guns located in a gun cabinet,” reads the complaint.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect
Security photos from the theft of tools from construction trailers in Wrightstown
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
The pilot explained if that happened, everyone would have to get off the plane and security...
Pilot threatens to pull plane around if passengers continue sending nude photos
Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

No classes at Martin Elementary in Green Bay after water main break
generic crash
De Pere teen killed in crash in Calumet County
Crews battle a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Sept. 2, 2022.
Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac
Green Bay police credit the city's new license plate reader cameras for helping them track down...
Third Green Bay murder suspect captured, charged