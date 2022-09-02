INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary turns 1

The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, marking its 1st year, is one of 15 around the country and the 2nd on the Great Lakes.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary just turned one year old. It is one of just 15 national marine sanctuaries around the country and the second on the Great Lakes.

It encompasses 962 miles of the lake from Two Rivers to Port Washington and holds within its boundaries a history of our area, kept within the holds of sunken ships, all of which is now protected thanks to its NMS status.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talks with Russ Green, superintendent of the sanctuary, who works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is in charge of all the marine sanctuaries in the country.

Green talks about recent mapping of 36 known shipwrecks. How many more did they find, and how many does he think might be within the 962 miles? And what this new information means for dive and wreck enthusiasts flocking to the sanctuary next summer.

