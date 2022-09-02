Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac

Crews battle a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Sept. 2, 2022.
Crews battle a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Sept. 2, 2022.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Fond du Lac early Friday.

At about 1:10 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 440 Grove Street. They found a garage in flames.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it could spread to nearby buildings.

The garage and contents are considered a “total loss,” according to the department.

No one was hurt or displaced.

“Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which may be difficult due to the wide-spread fire damage,” reads a statement from the department.

