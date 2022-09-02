De Pere teen killed in crash in Calumet County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 16-year-old De Pere girl was killed in a crash in Calumet County Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the teen’s name. They are working to notify family.

At about 7:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road north of Highway 151 in the Town of Charleston.

Officials say the driver was traveling north on Lemke Road, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The 16-year-old victim was driving. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old Green Bay boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a Neenah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

“There were no indications of alcohol or drug impairment,” says Sgt. Joe Tenor.

No other details were released. The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping with the investigation.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chilton Fire Department, Chilton First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and ThedaStar.

