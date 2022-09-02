Brown County’s NEW campground wraps up its first summer

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s first new campground in more than 40 years proved to be a hit this summer.

The campground at the Brown County Reforestation Camp and NEW Zoo in Suamico opened in early June. After its first 90 days open to the public, the popularity of the Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground is evident.

“It’s been really good. I ran the report and checked it out, we have over 2,500 nights reserved out here, so really what that equates to is almost a 54-percent occupancy rate, which is phenomenal for a campground in Northeast Wisconsin,” Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese tells us.

Kriese says guests have traveled here from a number of different states, and the feedback has been more than favorable.

“People enjoy the quiet, the serenity of this park and this campground. You’re off the beaten path. It’s a nice, long, gravel driveway to drive in. Feels like you’re truly in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, so that’s the positives that we hear,” Kriese says.

“I think it’s pretty good. It’s pretty fascinating. People I’ve talked to here said it’s pretty good, the hiking trails are excellent, so yeah, we’re definitely coming back,” Doug Arndt, a camper from New London, said.

Located within the Reforestation Camp’s 1,400 acres and connected to the N.E.W Zoo Adventure Park, the campground offers hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Kriese says after just a few months, the campground’s impact is being noticed throughout the county.

“Providing these campsites, that availability for them, we are having people flood our local economy,” Kriese says. “They’re here for the weekend, they are visiting a lot more than just their campsite, they’re out and about exploring the sights and sounds of Brown County.”

The campground will remain open through the end of October.

