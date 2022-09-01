Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

Security photos from the theft of tools from construction trailers in Wrightstown
Security photos from the theft of tools from construction trailers in Wrightstown(Wrightstown Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief.

At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.

Security video shows he wore a high-visibility vest and hard hat at the site during the crime. He drove a silver, four-door Nissan sedan which has obvious damage to the passenger’s side and distinctively has hubcaps on the driver’s side wheels but not the passenger’s side. It also lacked a front license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Wrightstown Police Department, (920) 532-6007.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Arrest graphic
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash
Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County court in person for her second competency hearing...
Schabusiness plans to argue insanity in Green Bay dismemberment murder trial
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman, 88, killed in Manitowoc County crash
Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash