Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief.

At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.

Security video shows he wore a high-visibility vest and hard hat at the site during the crime. He drove a silver, four-door Nissan sedan which has obvious damage to the passenger’s side and distinctively has hubcaps on the driver’s side wheels but not the passenger’s side. It also lacked a front license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Wrightstown Police Department, (920) 532-6007.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.