Woman, 88, killed in Manitowoc County crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was from Sheboygan, but did not release her name.

At about 8:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to I-43 at County Highway XX in Centerville.

A preliminary investigation shows the 88-year-old Sheboygan woman was traveling south on I-43 when her SUV went onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flat bed truck.

The flat bed truck was outside the lane of travel and had warning devices in place, according to officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Arrest graphic
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash
Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress
Backpack
BACK 2 SCHOOL: First day and dealing with stress