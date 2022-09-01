Woman, 88, killed in Manitowoc County crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 88-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Manitowoc County Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was from Sheboygan, but did not release her name.

At about 8:10 p.m., emergency crews responded to I-43 at County Highway XX in Centerville.

A preliminary investigation shows the 88-year-old Sheboygan woman was traveling south on I-43 when her SUV went onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flat bed truck.

The flat bed truck was outside the lane of travel and had warning devices in place, according to officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

