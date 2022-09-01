A VERY WARM START TO SEPTEMBER...

High pressure in the Ohio Valley is keeping skies Mostly sunny for this afternoon, but is also sending southwest winds in our direction. These southwest winds are cranking up the humidity, and also giving us a huge boost in temperatures. Afternoon highs will make it into the middle 80s for most, and it only gets warmer as we go forward in time.

Clouds will increase tonight, and temperatures will stay warm in the 60s as you’re waking up tomorrow. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out overnight, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely by tomorrow night. A few across the Northwoods tomorrow evening could be strong with some downpours and gusty winds. However, these storms will weaken as they drift south into east-central Wisconsin. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Otherwise, the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast looks good. We’ll have less humidity and highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger early Saturday morning, but in general it will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. Humidity slowly rises. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A bit humid. Maybe a shower? LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Hot, breezy and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: An early shower? Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Humidity rises. Some rain at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a bit humid. A chance of showers. HIGH: 83

