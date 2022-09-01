A VERY NICE LAST DAY OF AUGUST IN WISCONSIN

Skies stay clear through the night and lows will settle into the middle and upper 50s. It will be a quiet, albeit warm day as many students return to school. Highs will get into the mid-to-upper 80s. It will feel slightly humid, but it will turn muggier late. By Friday afternoon, highs will get well into the 80s again, and it will feel more uncomfortable with the higher humidity. The heat index might reach 90 degrees late in the day.

Our next weathermaker is a cold front that will move through late in the day on Friday. That will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the Friday. These weakening overnight storms might have a few downpours and gusty winds. All in all, it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather. We’re happy to report that the Labor Day holiday weekend looks dry and cooler, with highs in the 70s. If anything changes, we’ll let you know!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny again. Very warm. Humidity rises late... continues at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy, and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, but comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 82

