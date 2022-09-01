SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Running into the golden years

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of ladies in the Fox Valley prove it is never too late to stay active and vibrant.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander travels to Freedom to meet with the ageless runners and the man who inspires them.

Thain Jones has coached high school track for 46 years. He leads one of the top programs in the state. Once a week, Jones guides four runners into their golden years.

“When I decided to start running and I went to him, I told him what my goals were and he got me there pretty quickly,” says Roddie Larsen, Menasha.

“I didn’t even know what a 400 was when he said do a 400 or whatever, and then he had different people, he’d make them your rabbit and to kind of incentivize you and he just made it fun,” says Margaret Mason of Appleton.

Each workout is tailored for the ladies. The women are in their 70s and 80s and they have no plans of slowing down.

Jeff joins them for a workout Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

See all our Small Towns reports: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.