Pink diamond expected to sell for over $21 million at auction

The 11.15-carat pink diamond is set to be auctioned on October 5 in Hong Kong. (Credit: Sotheby's Auction House via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A unique piece of jewelry is up for grabs, but you may have to break the bank for it.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the Williamson Pink Star diamond which is considered “among the rarest of all gemstones.”

Officials describe the diamond as “fancy, vivid, pink.” It weighs 11.15-carats, which is bigger than most diamonds of that color.

It is expected to bring in at least $21 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Arrest graphic
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency
Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

FILE --Poland's deputy prime minister and head of the ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski speaks...
Poland to seek equivalent of $1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress
A man is shown getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million...
White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall