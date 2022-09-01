Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night.

Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock.

Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to come off of the bridge.

Police said no one was hurt and no weapons were involved in the situation.

CLICK HERE FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION AND MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES AND HOTLINES

