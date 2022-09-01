Oconto County DA resigns, governor seeking applicants

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. has announced his resignation.

According to the governor’s office, Burke’s resignation is effective Sept. 1. No reason was given for his resignation.

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term that ends in Jan. 2025.

Applications are available at www.evers.wi.gov.

The deadline is 5 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.