NASA telescope captures first-ever image of planet outside our solar system

The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.
The James Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet.(NASA.gov)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s newest telescope has captured its first image of a planet outside our solar system.

These are known as exoplanets, and the one pictured is called HIP 65426B.

The planet is known as a gas giant and has six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter. It’s also an interstellar baby at only 15 to 20 million years old.

In comparison, Earth has been around for 4.5 billion years.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured four images, representing how the planet appears in four different bands of infrared light.

Scientists have known about the exoplanet, which is some 385 light years away, since 2017.

The new observation provides details like a water signature and evidence of carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

The Hubble telescope was the first device to capture direct images of exoplanets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy
Arrest graphic
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officials identify victim of Campbellsport crash
Alejandro Cantu
License plate readers led officers to Green Bay murder suspect

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Benny Figgins, a blackjack dealer, was the last remaining year-one employee at Caesars Palace...
Casino worker gets ‘grand send-off’ into retirement after 55-plus years with company
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
US advisers endorse updated COVID shots for fall boosters
FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington,...
Sexual assault spike spurs military to focus on prevention
Drug agents say fentanyl is being added to other drugs to increase the "high" -- but the DEA...
Brown County declares fentanyl crisis