MORE STICKY TO START SEPTEMBER...

It’s another sunny day across northeast Wisconsin. High pressure in the Ohio Valley is starting to move away from us... As it does, we’ll get a south-southwest breeze today, which will bring us very warm and increasingly humid weather to wrap up the work week. In fact, parents sending their kids off to the first day of school today, might want to consider packing some bottled water in their backpacks. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s, with somewhat cooler weather by the lakeshore.

As the warmer and more humid flows into the area, we’ll see some scattered clouds tonight. We can’t rule out an isolated shower overnight, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely later Friday night. A few across the Northwoods tomorrow evening could be strong with some downpours and gusty winds. However, these storms will weaken as they drift south into east-central Wisconsin. Friday night’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Otherwise, the Labor Day holiday weekend forecast looks good. We’ll have less humidity and highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger early Saturday morning, but in general it will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: Sunny again. Very warm. Humidity slowly rises. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit humid. Maybe a shower? LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, breezy and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: An early shower? Partly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Humidity rises. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and a bit humid. A chance of showers. HIGH: 82

