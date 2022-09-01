Jennings, Harris inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers Hall of Fame inducted it’s two newest members on Thursday night, Greg Jennings and Tim Harris.

Jennings is the most recent to grace the grass at Lambeau Field, and certainly among the most memorable players from the the last Super Bowl team. A second round pick in 2006, Jennings went on to play seven seasons in Green Bay. Over that time racking up 53 touchdowns and 6,537 yards. Two of those scores coming in the Packers Super Bowl 45 win over the Steelers.

“I don’t know how it feels yet, because I really didn’t play for individual accolades. I just wanted to compete. I always wanted to wanted to win. I wanted to provide the best of me, not only for my teammates, but just for my representation of what I felt I was and what I was capable of. to be able to stand here with a Green Bay Packer hall of famer, i have no words. I truly have no words,” said Greg Jennings.

Still Jennings made plenty of headlines when he left Green Bay in free agency for NFC North rival Minnesota. Comments about the decision and quarterback Aaron Rodgers created a divide between Jennings and the franchise.

“When it comes to what I offered this organization, how I played the game, my representation of my teammates. I expect to receive whatever I get. That’s just who I am, but at the end of the day I’m good. I’m good with it all, man. I’m excited to be back,” said Jennings.

Harris also finished his career away from Green Bay, capping his career with a Super Bowl win with San Francisco in 1995. Still Harris left his mark on the franchise in five years with the Packers. In 1989 Harris set the team record with 19.5 sacks, and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Harris finished with 55 sacks over his time in Green Bay.

