Watchdog who claimed requesting absentee ballots in politicians’ names exposed flaw is charged with Election Fraud

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who admitted requesting absentee ballots in the names of Wisconsin politicians, saying he was exposing vulnerabilities in Wisconsin’s election system, has been charged with two counts of Election Fraud. Harry Wait, 78, is also charged with Unauthorized Use of an Individual’s Identifying Information.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the charges Thursday. State prosecutors say Wait used the state’s website Myvote.wi.gov to request absentee ballots for two individuals to be sent to his address in Union Grove. The criminal complaint says the individuals didn’t authorize him to use their information to get the ballots.

Wait was ordered to appear before a judge at the Racine County Courthouse next Thursday, September 8.

Wait is president of the self-described watchdog group H.O.T. Government. According to previous reporting, Wait said he requested ballots in the names of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason. He said others were involved but he was the one who pressed the request button.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released a statement on July 28 pointing out that the MyVote website does not automatically send ballots to a person who requests one. Requests are forwarded to the appropriate municipal clerk, who makes the decision whether the voter provided the necessary and correct information to receive the ballot. A requester must include a photo ID unless they declare, under penalty of law, that they are indefinitely confined.

Thursday, the elections commission said it had no role in the decision whether to charge Wait and said it would be inappropriate to comment further. It reiterated, “All forms of voting in Wisconsin, including by-mail absentee, are secure and reliable.”

Wait told our sister station WISN in July, “If this is what it takes to stop the fraud in our election, we can have safe, real and secure elections, yes, I’ll go behind bars.” He acknowledged he had not received the ballots in the mail at the time of WISN’s report.

Together, the four charges carry up to 13 years in prison if he’s convicted.

