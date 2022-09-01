Complaint: Door County hit-and-run suspect’s BAC almost 3 times the legal limit

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Door County over the weekend appeared in court Thursday, when we learned Joshua Gann’s blood-alcohol level when he was arrested was almost 3 times the legal limit to drive.

Marilyn Van Den Bogart, 71, was killed Saturday evening when she was getting the mail outside her home in Sevastopol.

Police say she was struck by a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay. Gann was arrested shortly after crashing through a fence and running away.

When he was confronted by a deputy, Gann resisted and asked deputies to kill him.

In the criminal complaint, Gann told deputies after his arrest he drank more than three-quarters of a large bottle of Nyquil, but we also know he had vodka cranberries at a bar prior to getting on the road. His preliminary breath test came back at 0.234%. The legal limit is 0.08.

Gann has a number of other court cases. This latest case adds the charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Bail Jumping. Gann faces 31 years in prison on the homicide charge alone.

Family members of the victim were in court via video conferencing but did not wish to speak. This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School (see related story).

