Brown County declares fentanyl a Community Health Crisis

A lethal dose of fentanyl contained in a glass cup.
A lethal dose of fentanyl contained in a glass cup.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County has declared the powerful opioid fentanyl a Community Health Crisis.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Public Health Officer Anna Nick made the announcement Thursday during a news conference.

It coincides with Recovery Month.

In August, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory regarding overdose deaths linked to drugs laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

It is inexpensive to produce. Fentanyl can be added to pills, heroin, cocaine, meth and other drugs.

DHS says in the last year, synthetic opioids like fentanyl were identified in 91 percent of opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin.

