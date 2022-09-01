BACK 2 SCHOOL: Ways to battle stress

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Juggling work, home life and school can be stressful, but there are ways to make your life easier.

It can be as easy as picking out clothes the night before, meal prepping, and creating a plan for the day ahead.

Dr. Abby Smolcich is a pediatrician with ThedaCare. She recommends creating a check list.

Be realistic with your expectations. Don’t expect to be perfect. Focus on what works for you and your family.

Take a breather.

“I think a lot of parents, moms, dads don’t take that time to give themselves a break or take care of their mental health needs and I think that’s really important and that looks different for everybody,” says Dr. Smolcich.

Find ways to relieve and control stress. Build it into your schedule. It could be taking a walk, exercising, reading a book, or meditating.

If you’re overwhelmed, contact a doctor.

“If there was an issue with your heart and you needed medication to help that, you would do it and it’s the same way with your brain,” says Smolcich.

Stress can impact students and parents, and also teachers. Appreciation goes a long way.

“If you want to fuel your school so they graduate after 54% of their life being in that building have the best experience, it’s just simple recognition and just pointing out, hey, I saw what you did there for my kid or others and I appreciate it,” says Ted Neitzke is CEO of CESA-6, a nonprofit education service in Oshkosh.

Take care of yourself and others.

