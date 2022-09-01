BACK 2 SCHOOL: The first day

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students across Wisconsin are back to the school year grind. For most public school students, Thursday was the first day of school.

From Green Bay to Appleton, Fond du Lac to the Lakeshore, thousands of kids, teachers and families are celebrating the first day of school for a number of reasons.

This is the first time since 2020 that kids aren’t masked and won’t have to practice social distancing when in class.

Marissa Marx and her mom, Julie Marx, were so excited to welcome students to Richmond Elementary School in Appleton.

“The staff that works in a school, and especially an elementary school, they’re so kindhearted and so loving and so giving, and how would you not want to be around those kind of people every single day? And then of course the kids are amazing,” said Julie Marx, a paraprofessional at Richmond Elementary.

For the first time, this mother-daughter duo is working in the same building.

“It’s been fun. It’s nice seeing her in the hallways and in staff meetings. We kind of laugh because I’ll be like, ‘Hey, Mom. Hey, mom,” Julie Marx, a teacher at Richmond Elementary, chuckled.

Down the highway, the first day of school also marked a bittersweet time in the Neenah Joint School District, which is opening a new high school and moving out of outdated buildings next year.

“It’s a little bit unique this year. It’s kind of the last first day for a lot of our schools. For Shattuck Middle School it will be the last time we have a first day there. It will be the last time at Roosevelt School. And, even for our high schoolers and our kids at Horace Mann and schools like that, it will be a different look next year,” Jim Strick with the school district said.

While the closure of some buildings in Neenah will lead to some facilities and other schools being used differently next year, students and parents were simply soaking in the first day.

“We were singing songs and we were listening to two books,” 4K student Declan told us.

They were enjoying the excitement and the endless possibilities.

“We’re just looking forward to him making friends that are in his peer group, and just getting ready to have a love for school. His older sibling already loves school, so we’re just hoping for a safe school year for not only him but all the kids and teachers and everybody involved here with the school,” Neenah parent Jason Gibbs said.

As parents and communities, that’s all we can wish for when it comes to kids in schools.

