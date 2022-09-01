Green Bay police say student safety an “extra priority” as kids prepare for 1st day of school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say student safety is an “extra priority” entering the state of the 2022-2023 school year.

Police made that declaration in a media release Wednesday afternoon where they announced a partnership with Green Bay Area Public School District.

The first day of classes for Green Bay public schools is Thursday, September 1.

According to the release, the police department will increase the number of patrol officers near school zones as a visual reminder “for drivers to abide by the 15mph speed limit when children are present.”

This will be in effect on Thursday and continue throughout the following week.

Police are also asking drivers to be aware of school buses unloading and loading children. Wisconsin statute says a vehicle approaching a school bus displaying red warning lights must stop not less than 20 feet from the bus, and remain stopped, until the bus starts moving or the warning lights are off.

Green Bay police say there will also be around two dozen officers stopped at several area schools to greet and visit with students on their first day.

“As we head into another school year, it’s important for us to make sure our kids are safe on the way to and from school, whether that’s on foot, by bike, or in a motor vehicle. Our kids’ safety is one of our highest priorities at the Green Bay Police Department,” Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.