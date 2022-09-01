3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A collection of oddities

Electricity in the air, artificial intelligence and ear infections, and a weird discovery about whale songs
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give us 3 minutes, and we’ll give you 3 brilliant stories.

  • SEE! Electricity in the air! Brad Spakowitz shows you another method scientists and engineers have created for transmitting energy wirelessly
  • THINK! Artificial intelligence proves to be much more accurate at diagnosing ear infections in infants
  • HEAR! Humpback whale songs travel the ocean -- but only in one direction!

Join Brad for 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

