Wisconsin Secretary of State hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much

Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck poses in her campaign office in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck poses in her campaign office in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Loudenbeck is running for secretary of state in Wisconsin and is trying to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November.(Todd Richmond | AP Photo/Todd Richmond)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state, but the Republican candidate isn’t saying what she wants to do with it.

Loudenbeck faces long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Nov. 8 election.

She has called for shifting election oversight from a state commission to the secretary of state’s office, following the lead of many other states.

She declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview what election duties she believes the office should have, saying that she doesn’t make policy and legislators should decide how much power she gets.

