WISCONSIN “DRY HEAT” TO WRAP UP AUGUST

Our state isn’t known for having “dry heat”, but today looks rather warm and dry by Wisconsin standards. Temperatures will take off quickly this morning with dry air and plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures will bounce into the low to middle 80s this afternoon.

High pressure in the Corn Belt will give us lots of sunshine over the next couple days. It will be nice to have some quiet weather for many students returning to school tomorrow morning. As high pressure moves away, southwest winds will bring us increasing humidity Thursday night. By Friday afternoon, it will feel hot and more uncomfortable with highs in the upper 80s... The heat index might reach 90 degrees late in the day.

Then, a cold front charges across Wisconsin Friday night... That will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night. These weakening overnight storms might have a few downpours and gusty winds. All in all, it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather. We’re happy to report that the Labor Day holiday weekend looks dry and cooler, with highs in the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL NOON

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Quite warm, but not humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Continued clear. Mild and calm. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Sunny again. Very warm. Humidity rises late and at night. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.