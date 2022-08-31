WARMER... BUT STILL COMFORTABLE

Clear & quiet conditions are on tap for tonight. Look for lows from the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will be light, but should pick back up during the day Wednesday... gusting to 20-25 mph. Look for lots of sunshine through Thursday. slightly warmer air returns with highs climbing back into the low 80s. The humidity will stay low until late Thursday.

Temperatures spike into the mid 80s Friday, and the humidity rises too. A cold front comes in late in the day and into Friday night. It should spark scattered showers and storms as it moves across the region. While a few stronger storms are possible, we’re going to keep the severe weather threat in the LOW category for now. Fingers crossed there won’t be too many issues for high school football Friday night.

Labor Day weekend is trending cooler with expected highs in the low to mid 70s. It’s probably going to be a dry holiday weekend, although there’s a SMALL chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Labor Day Monday. Stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear & quiet. LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Warmer with low humidity. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Late day and overnight storms possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Comfortably cool. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 80

