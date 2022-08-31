A VERY NICE LAST DAY OF AUGUST IN WISCONSIN

It’s been a beautiful day so far and we can expect those quiet conditions to persist. This afternoon will be warm with highs mainly in the 80s, but the humidity will stay low so consider it a comfortable day. Mostly sunny skies can be expected as high pressure remains nearby, and skies will also stay clear through tonight.

High pressure in the Corn Belt region slides off to our southeast tomorrow, bringing back the humidity later in the day. Regardless, the high pressure will still be close enough to allow quiet weather to stay in place for many students returning to school tomorrow morning. By Friday afternoon, it will feel much warm and more uncomfortable with highs in the upper 80s... The heat index might reach 90 degrees late in the day.

Our next Weathermaker is a cold front that will move through late in the day on Friday. That will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day Friday. These weakening overnight storms might have a few downpours and gusty winds. All in all, it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather. We’re happy to report that the Labor Day holiday weekend looks dry and cooler, with highs in the 70s. If anything changes, we’ll let you know!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Quite warm, but not humid. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and calm. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny again. Very warm. Humidity rises late and at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy and humid. Scattered thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant with less wind. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Probably dry. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.