Suspect to appear in court in Fond du Lac homicide

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court Wednesday for a homicide in Fond du Lac.

Timothy D. Brown is scheduled to make an appearance at 11 a.m. on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Brown was arrested in the shooting of Brandon A. Johnson, 40.

On Aug. 20, police and first responders were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street. They found Johnson with a gunshot wound.

Brown was arrested after police executed a search warrant on W. Cotton Street.

