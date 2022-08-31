Suspect to appear in court in Fond du Lac homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old man is set to appear in court Wednesday for a homicide in Fond du Lac.

Timothy D. Brown is scheduled to make an appearance at 11 a.m. on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Brown was arrested in the shooting of Brandon A. Johnson, 40.

On Aug. 20, police and first responders were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street. They found Johnson with a gunshot wound.

Brown was arrested after police executed a search warrant on W. Cotton Street.

