Plane pull flies past goal for Old Glory Honor Flights

Organizers hoped to raise $100,000 for Old Glory Honor Flights. They raised a lot more.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Through hard work -- and what was likely a lot of sweat -- more veterans will get the chance to visit war memorials on future Honor Flights.

Earlier this month, Appleton International Airport hosted a unique event to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights.

Organizers say the “Pulling for Honor” event, which saw teams literally pulling planes down a runway, raised $145,323. That’s more than enough money to fund an entire flight bringing 100 veterans to Washington, DC.

“We were just thrilled,” Old Glory Honor Flight executive director Diane MacDonald said. “We set an initial goal of raising over $100,000, and our sponsors came out in droves. We couldn’t be more thrilled. We had some really wonderful teams show up, and obviously our volunteers were just a huge part of the event.”

The winning team in the plane pull was the Green Bay Rugby Club. They were able to pull a 200,000-pound jet 20 feet in just over 11 seconds.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Community mourns longtime teacher killed in hit-and-run
Plane pull at Appleton International Airport to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights
Plane pull flies past fundraising goal
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash
Gustavo Cantu is accused in the murder of Randall Denny in Green Bay in April, 2022
Cantu held on $2 million bond for Green Bay murder
Texas mug shot of Gustavo Cantu
$2 million bond for Green Bay murder suspect captured in Texas