Plane pull flies past goal for Old Glory Honor Flights

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Through hard work -- and what was likely a lot of sweat -- more veterans will get the chance to visit war memorials on future Honor Flights.

Earlier this month, Appleton International Airport hosted a unique event to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights.

Organizers say the “Pulling for Honor” event, which saw teams literally pulling planes down a runway, raised $145,323. That’s more than enough money to fund an entire flight bringing 100 veterans to Washington, DC.

“We were just thrilled,” Old Glory Honor Flight executive director Diane MacDonald said. “We set an initial goal of raising over $100,000, and our sponsors came out in droves. We couldn’t be more thrilled. We had some really wonderful teams show up, and obviously our volunteers were just a huge part of the event.”

The winning team in the plane pull was the Green Bay Rugby Club. They were able to pull a 200,000-pound jet 20 feet in just over 11 seconds.

