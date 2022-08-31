Packers hold “game-like” practice ahead of long weekend off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - And they’re off! The Packers players dismissed for a long weekend after one final August practice on Wednesday. And it was one of the most competitiive sessions all summer. Matt LaFleur saw what happened in Week 1 last year (a 38-3 loss to the Saints) and decided to do something about it.

“We are going to have a very game-like practice where we have 4 quarters and just play it out,” LaFleur said before the session. “A great opportunity for our guys to get a lot of reps and make sure we are in the right footbal shape so to speak.”

“I think it was the best praftice of camp,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “For us older guys, it was like a preseason game. I wish we would’ve done a couple more of those. Had like a 40 minute running clock. It was a good practice. had a lot of good situations and 2-minute drills.”

As for Rodgers’ input on the 53-man roster...while Juwann Winfree was cut, Rodgers had a lot more say in things than when Jake Kumerow was released just a few years ago.

“Aaron’s involvement is much different than it was back that it’s constant. and there are many conversations that go on. and his input is really valuable.

rodgers: and i think that is the evolution of our friendship and " said general manager Brian Gutekunst. “It’s constant. And there are many conversations that go on. And his input is really valuable.”

“I think that is the evolution of our friendship and our working relationship, as it is constant communication throughout training camp,” Rodgers said There have been a couple sit downs where we talk a little more in depth. I respect him and his vision for the football team.”

We mentioned yesterday that the 53-man roster is a fluid situation and, sure enough, just one day after cut-down day there was a roster move with Rudy Ford added. The special teams ace at gunner has speed to burn and takes the roster spot of Micah Abernarthy.

