Packers hold “game-like” practice ahead of long weekend off

The Packers players dismissed for a long weekend after one final August practice on Wednesday
Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - And they’re off! The Packers players dismissed for a long weekend after one final August practice on Wednesday. And it was one of the most competitiive sessions all summer. Matt LaFleur saw what happened in Week 1 last year (a 38-3 loss to the Saints) and decided to do something about it.

“We are going to have a very game-like practice where we have 4 quarters and just play it out,” LaFleur said before the session. “A great opportunity for our guys to get a lot of reps and make sure we are in the right footbal shape so to speak.”

“I think it was the best praftice of camp,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “For us older guys, it was like a preseason game. I wish we would’ve done a couple more of those. Had like a 40 minute running clock. It was a good practice. had a lot of good situations and 2-minute drills.”

As for Rodgers’ input on the 53-man roster...while Juwann Winfree was cut, Rodgers had a lot more say in things than when Jake Kumerow was released just a few years ago.

“Aaron’s involvement is much different than it was back that it’s constant. and there are many conversations that go on. and his input is really valuable.

rodgers: and i think that is the evolution of our friendship and " said general manager Brian Gutekunst. “It’s constant. And there are many conversations that go on. And his input is really valuable.”

“I think that is the evolution of our friendship and our working relationship, as it is constant communication throughout training camp,” Rodgers said There have been a couple sit downs where we talk a little more in depth. I respect him and his vision for the football team.”

We mentioned yesterday that the 53-man roster is a fluid situation and, sure enough, just one day after cut-down day there was a roster move with Rudy Ford added. The special teams ace at gunner has speed to burn and takes the roster spot of Micah Abernarthy.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Packers cut roster to 53, activate kicker Mason Crosby
Packers OLB Tipa Galeai
OLB Tipa Galeai handles uncertainty of NFL by journaling
Packers wide receiver Samori Toure participates in drills during training camp practices with...
Packers players on roster bubble await final cuts
Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) in the second half of an NFL football game...
Packers release Summers, Savage and Leavitt return to practice