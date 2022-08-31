Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at (920) 236-5700.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Community mourns longtime teacher killed in hit-and-run
Plane pull at Appleton International Airport to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights
Plane pull flies past fundraising goal
Gustavo Cantu is accused in the murder of Randall Denny in Green Bay in April, 2022
Cantu held on $2 million bond for Green Bay murder
Texas mug shot of Gustavo Cantu
$2 million bond for Green Bay murder suspect captured in Texas