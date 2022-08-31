Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police say a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell us the collision happened on Koeller St. at Witzel Avenue. at 3 o’clock, but we don’t have more details. The police department’s accident investigation team and detectives are investigating the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area until the investigation is completed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at (920) 236-5700.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.