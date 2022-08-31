INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When is the last time you were encouraged to visit an art museum in the dark?

The Paine Art Center and Garden is hosting a first-of-its-kind exhibit now through the end of October. “The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark” is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned studios, offering visitors an immersive, nighttime experience featuring over a dozen unique settings, over 50 statues, and, of course, a lot of lights.

There are actually two shows: The Preview Presentation now through September 9, followed by the Premier Presentation through the end of October.

Marketing manager Noell Dickmann talks about The Paine managed to get HYBYCOZO and Lightswitch (which has done light work for Disney and Universal theme parks and major concerts) to collaborate on this large of a scale for the first time, what the response from visitors has been so far, and whether she has a favorite part!

