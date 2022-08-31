Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI.

A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.

A blood sample was collected before Lance was placed in the Oconto County Jail. She faces Operating While Intoxicated, felony possession of THC for having a THC vape cartridge on her person, and several bail jumping charges, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Under the conditions of her bond from the Marinette County case, Lance was prohibited from any possession or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances with a valid prescription. She’s also prohibited from entering bars, taverns, liquor stores, or any establishment where the primary purpose is to sell alcohol.

