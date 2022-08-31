FVTC classes work together to find new uses for compost

It started with reusing waste from the Culinary program years ago and grew from there
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College has created a way to reuse resources on the campus through the help of several different classes.

It started years ago when the Organic Landcare class began a significant amount of composting using scraps from the Culinary program as well as the lawn care crews.

Then just last year, the Welding and Metal Works departments built a machine that could turn the compost into something that can be reused in lawn care. It can be used as an addition to soil or help with turf.

Along with keeping vegetation around the college healthy, it also reduces waste on campus.

“We’re saving money and we’re able to do good for the earth and keep all of those -- essentially the entire campus becomes a recycling site for compostable materials,” Horticulture and Landscape instructor Chuck Stangel said.

The goal of the class is to teach students how they can bring what they learn to homeowners and businesses looking to find a new, healthier way to landscape.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
Jail bars in a prison
Wisconsin prisoner supervisor charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

Flag pole in front of Green Bay City Hall during Pride Month in June
Green Bay leaders debate flags in front of city hall
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Appleton names new police chief
Landscaping with compost at Fox Valley Technical College
FVTC classes team up, expanding composting on campus