FVTC classes work together to find new uses for compost

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College has created a way to reuse resources on the campus through the help of several different classes.

It started years ago when the Organic Landcare class began a significant amount of composting using scraps from the Culinary program as well as the lawn care crews.

Then just last year, the Welding and Metal Works departments built a machine that could turn the compost into something that can be reused in lawn care. It can be used as an addition to soil or help with turf.

Along with keeping vegetation around the college healthy, it also reduces waste on campus.

“We’re saving money and we’re able to do good for the earth and keep all of those -- essentially the entire campus becomes a recycling site for compostable materials,” Horticulture and Landscape instructor Chuck Stangel said.

The goal of the class is to teach students how they can bring what they learn to homeowners and businesses looking to find a new, healthier way to landscape.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.