Emergency service lines knocked out in Green Lake, Waushara counties

911 generic graphic
911 generic graphic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency service lines malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon for Green Lake and Waushara county sheriff’s offices.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says phone lines were cut in another county, knocking out phones to the sheriff’s office. 911 calls to Waushara County dispatchers are being rerouted to surrounding counties to make sure they’re answered. For non-emergency calls, use 1-800-800-5219.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says people should call 1-920-229-0508 or 1-608-297-2115 for emergency assistance in Green Lake County.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck poses in her campaign office in Madison, Wis., on Friday,...
Wisconsin Secretary of State hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots
Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting (file image)
Wisconsin Elections Commission wants money to bolster voter confidence
Timothy Brown
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes