Emergency service lines knocked out in Green Lake, Waushara counties

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency service lines malfunctioned Wednesday afternoon for Green Lake and Waushara county sheriff’s offices.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says phone lines were cut in another county, knocking out phones to the sheriff’s office. 911 calls to Waushara County dispatchers are being rerouted to surrounding counties to make sure they’re answered. For non-emergency calls, use 1-800-800-5219.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says people should call 1-920-229-0508 or 1-608-297-2115 for emergency assistance in Green Lake County.

