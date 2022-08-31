Door County mourns death of longtime teacher in hit-and-run crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County community is mourning the death of a longtime Gibraltar teacher, Marily Van Den Bogart.

The 71-year-old was killed in the hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Sevastopol.

This would have been Van Den Bogart’s 50th year teaching at Gibraltar Elementary School. Former coworkers and students of hers say they’re devastated by the loss.

“It was devastating when I heard the news,” Peggy Tanck said.

Saturday night, Van Den Bogart was going to get the mail outside of her home on Gordon Rd. when she was hit by a vehicle, which law enforcement says was driven by 43-year-old Joshua Gann of Sturgeon Bay.

“I just saw her Friday night,” Tanck said. “I just said, ‘I love you. Drive safe, and I’ll see you Tuesday.’”

“The tragic way she died is what’s really unfortunate,” Laura Van Dreese said.

Close friends say Van Den Bogart had been battling cancer for several years and recently completed her current round of treatments and was looking forward to recovery.

“She was so excited,” said Tanck, the assistant athletic director at Gibraltar School. “She was telling me that the radiation was done. The cancer was still there, didn’t totally go away, but she kept saying, ‘I got this. I’m going to be back. I’ll see you.’ You know, her dedication just to help out was, I can’t even explain it, because she knew she wanted to be here for the kids.”

Van Den Bogart taught third grade for 40 years before retiring and continued helping as a substitute teacher for the years after.

Former coworkers say they’re all feeling a void.

Van Dreese, a former third-grade teacher, said, “She was just a mainstay at Gibraltar. She was our rock when things were not going so good. When you needed some inspiration for education, she would be the resource to go to.”

To help honor Van Den Bogart, faculty members at Gibraltar placed hearts of blue and purple -- her favorite color -- along the fence of the baseball field.

“I know that’s what she would have wanted, just remembering her, because she was such a woman to be remembered,” Tanck said.

Van Den Bogart even inspired many of her former students to become teachers at Gibraltar.

“Marilyn was third grade science teacher. I can hear her voice talking about our beans that we were growing in class,” Mackenzie Straub, now a third-grade teacher, said.

“She ended up teaching with some of her former students and teaching their kids. Fifty years, she’s just a legendary figure for Gibraltar schools,” fifth-grade teacher Devin Thomas said.

“She was a force to reckon with. She was a good gal,” said Van Dreese.

“She’s just going to be sorely missed,” Thomas added.

Gann now faces charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. He’s being held in the Door County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Marilyn Van Den Bogart recently completed cancer treatments and was about to begin her 50th year of teaching

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.