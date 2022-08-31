Coleman football working to get back to state

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) -Coleman football is coming off a historic 2021 season playing in the state championship for the first time in school history. In fact, they were undefeated until their 17-0 loss to Reedsville in the D7 title game.

So, this year’s mindset?

“Hoping to get back to State,” Coleman running back Owen Kinziger said.

“Get back, that’s it, get back,” senior quarterback Trent Mongin said.

“Try to get back. We know how hard it is. That’s our first time we’ve been down there and nobody thought we were going to get down there, not even us last year,” running back Peter Kuchta said. “The fact that we did get down there, it shows all of us and the guys, we can, it is achievable. We can get down there again.”

A big challenge is the fact that Coleman lost 13 seniors this offseason. Their offensive line completely wiped out. But they say their strength continues to be their run game.

“The one thing we do have back from last year is we have a plethora of running backs that can make a play at any time for us,” Cougars head coach Jeff Bronson said. “We have to find how we can use them all without changing what we want to do offensively.”

The Cougars have some extra motivation. Not only did they come in second in football last year at state, but the last couple years they’ve struggled on the biggest stage in multiple sports. Wrestling and baseball are included in that, and many of these guys are multiple sport athletes.

“Yeah that definitely sucks taking second place in all three sports. Definitely makes me want it more this year,” Kinziger said.

“You just want to see them win but it sucks, so absolutely it makes you more hungry to get back and finally win one,” Mongin said.

“We lost a lot but we know we can get right back there. The undefeated season is definitely the expectation,” Kuchta said.

Coleman opens up conference play on Thursday against Crivitz.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.