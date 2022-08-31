Cantu held on $2 million bond for Green Bay murder

Cantu made his first appearance in Brown County court for the murder since being captured in Texas last week.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two brothers wanted in connection to a Green Bay murder made his first court appearance in Brown County Wednesday after he was captured in Texas earlier this month.

As we reported last week, Gustavo Cantu was arrested by law enforcement in Kerr County, Texas, north of San Antonio, after investigators learned the brothers were hiding there. Alejandro Cantu evaded capture and is still on the run.

They’re wanted for the April shooting of 34-year-old Randall Denny, who was found in the street at Western and Perkins avenues. He’d been shot in the head.=

A court official set Cantu’s bond at $2 million despite the victim’s family members wanting a higher bond amount.

Several of Denny’s family members were in court for the hearing Wednesday afternoon.

District Attorney David Lasee said Cantue first fled to western Wisconsin and then traveled down to Texas in order to evade arrest. Lasee added that Cantu already had significant criminal charges on his record when he fled and was awaiting sentencing in two cases in Brown County after entering pleas.

Denny’s older sister spoke in court. She was very emotional about her brother’s death.

“I want to let you know, you’re going to get what you deserve in life. It should be capital murder,” she told Cantu.

“This is a bail hearing only, ma’am,” the court commissioner said.

“I know. I know. But I just want to let him that he took my brother’s life. He was a person. He was loved. He did have a family.”

