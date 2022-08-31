Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 77-year-old man died after a crash caused by a medical emergency in Campbellsport Tuesday.

At about 3:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street when he hit a parked pickup truck on the north side of the road.

The victim’s truck overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side. The driver was trapped under the truck and had to be rescued by Campbellsport firefighters.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office believes the driver had a medical emergency and that caused him to crash.

The parked vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.

The victim’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Campbellsport Police Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, and a City of Fond du Lac Ambulance.

