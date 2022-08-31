Campbellsport man dies in crash after medical emergency

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 77-year-old man died after a crash caused by a medical emergency in Campbellsport Tuesday.

At about 3:46 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Elm Street.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was driving a pickup truck west on Main Street when he hit a parked pickup truck on the north side of the road.

The victim’s truck overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side. The driver was trapped under the truck and had to be rescued by Campbellsport firefighters.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office believes the driver had a medical emergency and that caused him to crash.

The parked vehicle was unoccupied and legally parked.

The victim’s name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from Campbellsport Police Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, and a City of Fond du Lac Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
Jail bars in a prison
Wisconsin prisoner supervisor charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Suspect to appear in court in Fond du Lac homicide
Bullying
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for dealing with bullies
Bullying
BACK 2 SCHOOL: How to handle a bully
COLEMAN FOOTBALL
WATCH: Coleman football working to get back to state