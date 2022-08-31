Bonduel’s Cedar Wedge Farm recalls bacon

Generic recall graphic
Generic recall graphic(Source: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel farm is voluntarily recalling packages of smoked bacon produced during the month of August.

Cedar Wedge Farm sold the bacon in vacuum-sealed packages of approximately 1 pound at its retail store.

Affected products have a packaging date between August 5, 2022, and August 29, 2022, and bear a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the bacon was produced without the benefit of inspection. This was caught during a routine inspection by state inspectors. No illnesses linked to this bacon have been reported.

