Bonduel’s Cedar Wedge Farm recalls bacon

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel farm is voluntarily recalling packages of smoked bacon produced during the month of August.

Cedar Wedge Farm sold the bacon in vacuum-sealed packages of approximately 1 pound at its retail store.

Affected products have a packaging date between August 5, 2022, and August 29, 2022, and bear a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the bacon was produced without the benefit of inspection. This was caught during a routine inspection by state inspectors. No illnesses linked to this bacon have been reported.

