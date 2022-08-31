Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds.

“It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department.

However, a photo with “cute” information about your child could land in the wrong hands.

“You never know who may be in your friends list that could be of concern or has other intentions,” said Lt. Cash. “It provides opportunities for people who are out there to do some really bad things to try to have a conversation with your child.”

A few things Lt. Cash advises parents not to mention are:

- The school their child is attending.

- The name of their child’s teacher.

- Their child’s grade level, age, height, and weight.

- A favorite color of hobby should also be avoided.

Keeping posts simple not only helps keep a child safe, but it also protects their parents or guardians.

“One of the frauds and scams that happen in our community often times are people that have information that they put out there into the world that now scammers or fraudsters are using to be able to hack into accounts to utilize that information to gain rapport with people,” said Lt. Cash.

You can still share your child’s special day but just don’t over share. Lt. Cash says sharing your child’s name and what they would like to do when they’re older is safe.

“You can still have fun with back to school, just consider some other options and always keep that information private to yourself,” said Lt. Cash.

