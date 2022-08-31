Appleton Police warn parents about posting “First Day of School” pictures

Proud parents love to post information about their kid's first days of school, but all of that information could land in the wrong hands
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “First Day of School” pictures will soon flood your social media feeds.

“It’s something that parents look forward to, the memories of each year taking that photo,” said Lt. Meghan Cash, the Public Information Officer for the Appleton Police Department.

However, a photo with “cute” information about your child could land in the wrong hands.

“You never know who may be in your friends list that could be of concern or has other intentions,” said Lt. Cash. “It provides opportunities for people who are out there to do some really bad things to try to have a conversation with your child.”

A few things Lt. Cash advises parents not to mention are:

- The school their child is attending.

- The name of their child’s teacher.

- Their child’s grade level, age, height, and weight.

- A favorite color of hobby should also be avoided.

Keeping posts simple not only helps keep a child safe, but it also protects their parents or guardians.

“One of the frauds and scams that happen in our community often times are people that have information that they put out there into the world that now scammers or fraudsters are using to be able to hack into accounts to utilize that information to gain rapport with people,” said Lt. Cash.

You can still share your child’s special day but just don’t over share. Lt. Cash says sharing your child’s name and what they would like to do when they’re older is safe.

“You can still have fun with back to school, just consider some other options and always keep that information private to yourself,” said Lt. Cash.

Proud parents often post details of their child's first days at school, but are they revealing too much?

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Marilyn Van Den Bogart
Community mourns longtime teacher killed in hit-and-run
Plane pull at Appleton International Airport to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights
Plane pull flies past fundraising goal
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Oshkosh crash
Gustavo Cantu is accused in the murder of Randall Denny in Green Bay in April, 2022
Cantu held on $2 million bond for Green Bay murder
Texas mug shot of Gustavo Cantu
$2 million bond for Green Bay murder suspect captured in Texas