Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old

Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Reading City police are searching for Janae Kalia-Henry, 5 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 106 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City, Berks County at around 2 a.m. wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

She was abducted by an unknown male who placed her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?
Appleton's Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson. Olson will take over as Police Chief on...
Appleton hires new police chief
Joshua Gann is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed Marilyn Van Den Bogart in the town of...
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
A photo showing the outside of Green Bay City Hall.
Overwhelming number of citizens speak at Green Bay council in support of flag ban policy

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
911 generic graphic
Emergency service lines knocked out in Green Lake, Waushara counties