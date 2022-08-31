5 school districts and Samaritan team up for students in “Thrive Calumet”

Samaritan Counseling and 5 Calumet County school districts collaborate on students' mental health and well-being within the school system
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A mental health initiative held its first preview earlier this month sharing its progress for the year.

“Thrive Calumet” is a collaboration among Samaritan and five Calumet County school districts: Brillion, Chilton, Hilbert, New Holstein and Stockbridge.

Samaritan staff and school administrators shared examples of the improvement they’ve seen in the health and well-being of children when they have access to mental health services and wellness screenings within the school systems.

More than 80 percent of students in the schools participated in the program.

“When we’re identifying students early with concerns that can be easily treated and giving them that treatment right away within their school building, that really is the norm. This should be the norm. This is really us meeting students’ needs,” a Samaritan spokesperson said.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant worth more than $230,000 from the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley.

