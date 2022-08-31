3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Synthetic milk

We've seen an explosion in plant-based products but synthetic milk is... something else
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We have seen an explosion of plant-based products in the marketplace, with Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meat sausage.

We’ve also seen the popularity of plant-based milk grow. Don’t get us started on how hard it is to milk an almond.

And now synthetic milk is on the way. It doesn’t come from a cow or other animal, and it doesn’t come from a plant. It tastes like cow’s milk, it’s chemically similar to cow’s milk, we hear it makes ice cream, too.

Brad Spakowitz is going to milk this story for the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

