3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Synthetic milk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We have seen an explosion of plant-based products in the marketplace, with Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meat sausage.

We’ve also seen the popularity of plant-based milk grow. Don’t get us started on how hard it is to milk an almond.

And now synthetic milk is on the way. It doesn’t come from a cow or other animal, and it doesn’t come from a plant. It tastes like cow’s milk, it’s chemically similar to cow’s milk, we hear it makes ice cream, too.

Brad Spakowitz is going to milk this story for the next 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.