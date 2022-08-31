3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The invasive Spotted Lanternfly

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re beautiful, but they don’t belong here.

Entomologists (the bug scientists) believe the Spotted Lanternfly will make its way to Wisconsin, where they pose a threat to our trees and tree crops. They also strip grapevines.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you more about this invasive species and what you should do if you spot one of these Spotted Lanternflies.

