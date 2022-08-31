3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The invasive Spotted Lanternfly

Entomologists think the invasive species is gradually making its way to Wisconsin. They threaten trees and tree crops and also strip grapevines.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re beautiful, but they don’t belong here.

Entomologists (the bug scientists) believe the Spotted Lanternfly will make its way to Wisconsin, where they pose a threat to our trees and tree crops. They also strip grapevines.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz is going to tell you more about this invasive species and what you should do if you spot one of these Spotted Lanternflies.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Blake walked away from a minimum security state prison in Oshkosh on Monday, August 29,...
Winnebago Correctional inmate recaptured in Waushara County
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Victim, suspect in Door County hit-and-run identified
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
Jail bars in a prison
Wisconsin prisoner supervisor charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

Display at Paine Art Center
INTERVIEW: Paine Art Center explores “The Nature of Light”
Gov. Tony Evers meets with a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Oshkosh after announcing...
Schools, facing teacher shortage, get help from $90M ARPA funds
Brown County deputies issued warnings to drivers who failed to yield to pedestrians during an...
Drivers reminded of crosswalk rules ahead of school year
Appleton Assistant Chief of Police Polly Olson will take over for Chief Todd Thomas on January...
Appleton names city's first female police chief