WARM, BUT LOW HUMIDITY TO WRAP UP AUGUST

There’s only a couple days left to go in the month of August and our temperatures will be seasonably warm. Thankfully, our humidity levels will be much lower. You could even say we’re getting some “dry heat” as we’re still trying to hold on to what’s left of summer. Enjoy this afternoon’s high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak disturbance passing mainly northeast of the Fox Cities will create some passing clouds through the midday. Otherwise, we’ll see a decent amount of sunshine as high pressure arrives from the Plains states. This stable weathermaker will grant us a generous amount of sunshine over the next few days. That’s good news for most students attending their first day of school on Thursday. Look for the heat and the humidity to build again on Friday, with highs soaring into the upper half of the 80s.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Friday night. For now, it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather... Then, it’s going to turn cooler again for the Labor Day weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It’s probably going to be a dry holiday weekend, although there’s a SMALL chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Labor Day Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Some clouds northeast this morning, otherwise sunny. Warm and breezy, but less humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. A mild night. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Toasty warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Warm again. Humidity rises at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy and humid. Thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 75

