WARM, BUT LOW HUMIDITY TO WRAP UP AUGUST

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s only a couple days left to go in the month of August and our temperatures will be seasonably warm. Thankfully, our humidity levels will be much lower. You could even say we’re getting some “dry heat” as we’re still trying to hold on to what’s left of summer. Enjoy this afternoon’s high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak disturbance passing mainly northeast of the Fox Cities will create some passing clouds through the midday. Otherwise, we’ll see a decent amount of sunshine as high pressure arrives from the Plains states. This stable weathermaker will grant us a generous amount of sunshine over the next few days. That’s good news for most students attending their first day of school on Thursday. Look for the heat and the humidity to build again on Friday, with highs soaring into the upper half of the 80s.

Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Friday night. For now, it looks like a LOW risk of severe weather... Then, it’s going to turn cooler again for the Labor Day weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It’s probably going to be a dry holiday weekend, although there’s a SMALL chance of showers SOUTH of Green Bay on Labor Day Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-3′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Some clouds northeast this morning, otherwise sunny. Warm and breezy, but less humid. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Starlit skies. A mild night. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Toasty warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Warm again. Humidity rises at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, breezy and humid. Thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy and much cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Maybe a shower SOUTH? HIGH: 75

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Correctional walkaway Michael Blake is believed to be traveling with Jamie Jo...
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Suspect in deadly Door County hit-and-run held on $500K cash bond
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

Latest News

First Alert Weather
COMFORTABLE AND MOSTLY SUNNY ON TUESDAY
First Alert Weather
HUMIDITY DROPS
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sun, less humidity
First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, August 30, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and sunny