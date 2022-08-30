Suring School District hires new Superintendent following strip search case

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School District has a new Superintendent starting the 2022-2023 school year. The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent and “brings a wealth of experience to the district.,” said the announcement on the district website.

The district said most recently, Dr. Orlich served as the High School Principal and Superintendent for the Mishicot School District.

This all follows the big debate over strip searches in schools. Action 2 News reported on the charges dismissed against former Suring School District Superintendent, Kelly Casper. Casper was accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school.

In June, the judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint. Casper was placed on administrative leave before the school board accepted Casper’s resignation.

In July, state lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at defining what is an illegal strip search of a student in schools. Lawmakers and the Oconto County sheriff unveiled the legislation that would ban school officials from strip-searching students. They said they want to define language in an outdated state statute.

Sheriff Todd Skarban said he has a personal stake in this issue. “I get emotional about this topic, about this issue. This is my hometown. We produce leaders out of that school. My predecessors, four previous sheriffs, are from Suring.”

The lawmakers said this is about ensuring kids are safe and protected while attending Wisconsin schools. They believe the bill will get bipartisan support.

“We have some time here. Just so everyone is aware, we will not be back in session until January, so we won’t have an opportunity to actually have our hearings and pass this and have it become law until that point, which gives us some opportunity, gives us six months to communicate with the community,” Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said.

The school district said on its website that Dr. Orlich officially began working for the Suring school district on August 22nd. It thanked the staff that assisted with the interview process. They would also like to thank CESA 8 for facilitating the Superintendent search.

