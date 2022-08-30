Suring School District hires new Superintendent following strip search case

The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent.
Paul Orlich to Lead Suring School District
Paul Orlich to Lead Suring School District(Suring School District)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Suring School District has a new Superintendent starting the 2022-2023 school year. The district announced Dr. Paul Orlich is now as the new Superintendent and “brings a wealth of experience to the district.,” said the announcement on the district website.

The district said most recently, Dr. Orlich served as the High School Principal and Superintendent for the Mishicot School District.

This all follows the big debate over strip searches in schools. Action 2 News reported on the charges dismissed against former Suring School District Superintendent, Kelly Casper. Casper was accused of searching students suspected of having vaping cartridges in school.

In June, the judge ruled that the prosecution did not meet the standard of felony false imprisonment and dismissed the criminal complaint. Casper was placed on administrative leave before the school board accepted Casper’s resignation.

In July, state lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at defining what is an illegal strip search of a student in schools. Lawmakers and the Oconto County sheriff unveiled the legislation that would ban school officials from strip-searching students. They said they want to define language in an outdated state statute.

Sheriff Todd Skarban said he has a personal stake in this issue. “I get emotional about this topic, about this issue. This is my hometown. We produce leaders out of that school. My predecessors, four previous sheriffs, are from Suring.”

The lawmakers said this is about ensuring kids are safe and protected while attending Wisconsin schools. They believe the bill will get bipartisan support.

“We have some time here. Just so everyone is aware, we will not be back in session until January, so we won’t have an opportunity to actually have our hearings and pass this and have it become law until that point, which gives us some opportunity, gives us six months to communicate with the community,” Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said.

The school district said on its website that Dr. Orlich officially began working for the Suring school district on August 22nd. It thanked the staff that assisted with the interview process. They would also like to thank CESA 8 for facilitating the Superintendent search.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winnebago County Correctional walkaway Michael Blake is believed to be traveling with Jamie Jo...
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
DA: Social media rumors prompted request for special prosecutor in boat crash
One woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Door County
Suspect in deadly Door County hit-and-run held on $500K cash bond
Nine year old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl trapped under hay bale to be released from hospital Tuesday, mother says
Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who...
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

Latest News

Four of the Appleton scouts who were on the Amtrak train were present to receive the American...
Appleton Boy Scouts get top honor for Amtrak crash response
Memo from Winnebago County District Attorney asking the Wisconsin Department of Justice to take...
D.A.: No conflict of interest with passengers in boat crash
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...
Indiana refinery fire not expected to affect gas prices much
Winnebago County Correctional walkaway Michael Blake is believed to be traveling with Jamie Jo...
Inmate walks away from Winnebago Correctional Center