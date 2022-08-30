Packers cut roster to 53, activate kicker Mason Crosby

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) after kicking the winning field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Packers defeated the Bengals 25-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers cuts are done. The roster now sits at 53 players ahead of next week’s season opener at Minnesota.

There were no huge surprises on cut-down day. The biggest news? Kicker Mason Crosby is being activated from the P.U.P. list and added to the active roster as Green Bay waived kicker Ramiz Ahmed.

While there were no seismic shakeups, there were a few cuts of note: WR Juwann Winfree did not make the team with the Packers keeping 7 receivers (including Samori Toure).

RB Tyler Goodson, DL Jack Heflin, and S Shawn Davis all had good showings in the preseason but did not make the cut.

The Packers are keeping all 11 of their draft picks.

Perhaps the biggest underdog story of this year’s cut-down is that of Micah Abernathy. The safety was brought in just 2 weeks ago and showed out with an amazing interception against the Saints. He is on the 53-man roster.

Here is the full list of roster moved the Packers made on Tuesday:

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:

· K Ramiz Ahmed

· TE Sal Cannella

· S De’Vante Cross

· CB Kabion Ento

· QB Danny Etling

· WR Travis Fulgham

· CB Rico Gafford

· RB Tyler Goodson

· LB La’Darius Hamilton

· DL Jack Heflin

· T Caleb Jones

· LB Kobe Jones

· C Michal Menet

· DL Chris Slayton

· RB Patrick Taylor

· CB Kiondre Thomas

· LB Ray Wilborn

· RB Dexter Williams

· WR Juwann Winfree

·

The team has waived/injured TE Nate Becker, DL Akiel Byers, S Shawn Davis, S Innis Gaines, WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Alizé Mack. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.­­­

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

