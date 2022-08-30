Oshkosh sex offender sentenced for trying to meet with 13-year-old girl

Kevin J Mueller
Kevin J Mueller(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A registered sex offender living in Oshkosh was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for trying to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 60-year-old Kevin Mueller thought he was exchanging messages with the parent of a girl in Oshkosh when he repeatedly expressed interest in sexual activity with the girl and sent pornography pictures he wanted to be shared with the child.

The “parent” was a law enforcement agent working with an FBI task force as part of Operation Kick Boxer.

Mueller was arrested in May when he came to the arranged meeting place.

Mueller was convicted of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old in Milwaukee County in 1989 and was registered as a sex offender as part of his sentence for 1st-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach noted Mueller will be 75 when he’s released from federal prison, then will spend another 10 years on supervised release. At the sentencing, Judge Griesbach said the serious nature of the offense and Mueller’s previous conviction showed a strong need for deterrence and protecting the community.

