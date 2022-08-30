Operation Frogger helps pedestrians cross the road safely

Crosswalk near a school
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As students prepare to go back to school, a campaign in Brown County is raising awareness for drivers to yield to people crossing the road.

If you don’t stop, you could face a $250 ticket.

People driving through the intersection of North Broadway and Hubbard Street were warned about Operation Frogger -- where law enforcement was monitoring whether drivers were stopping for pedestrians.

It’s part of Wello’s “Yield to Your Neighbor” campaign. Wello, a non-profit, organized the event to raise awareness about bicycle and pedestrian safety, especially as kids in Green Bay prepare to start school on Thursday.

Drivers are required under state law to stop for people who are at the corner of a crosswalk where there isn’t a traffic signal.

“So the officers are not pulling people over as an excuse to give tickets, it’s warnings so we can really raise awareness around pedestrian and bicyclists safety,” Wello’s Mario Gonzalez explained.

Wello held this event in June. It led to 149 warnings.

“Nowadays we have a lot of distractions while we’re driving motor vehicles that we still have to be aware of those people walking and people biking,” Dustan Peterson of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

With school starting, law enforcement wants to make sure people can get across the road safely

